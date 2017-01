Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong married Judith Amoako Acheampomaa in Kumasi on Saturday.

The ceremony took place at the St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Ahenema Kokoben.

His discipline and maturity-on and off the pitch have won him many fans and admirers-much the same way as his performance and dedication to work have done.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)