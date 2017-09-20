Asante Kotoko chairman Dr Kwame Kyei cuts sod for mini stadium construction at Adako Jachie

Asante Kotoko Executive Board Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of a mini stadium at their Adako Jachie training facility.

The businessman wants to build a 20,000 capacity stadium which is on the outskirts of Kumasi.

Dr. Kyei is determined to give the training hub of the club a face-lift to serve as a legacy project.

Adako Jachie project which was started by former Executive Chairman Dr KK Sarpong is suppose to have two-storey building to serve as changing rooms and offices for the technical staff.

