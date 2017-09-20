Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Asante Kotoko chairman Dr Kwame Kyei cuts sod for mini stadium construction at Adako Jachie

Published on: 20 September 2017
Kotoko Executive chairman Dr Kwame Kyei at the club's training ground.

Asante Kotoko Executive Board Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of a mini stadium at their Adako Jachie training facility.

The businessman wants to build a 20,000 capacity stadium which is on the outskirts of Kumasi.

Dr. Kyei is determined to give the training hub of the club a face-lift to serve as a legacy project.

Adako Jachie project which was started by former Executive Chairman Dr KK Sarpong is suppose to have  two-storey building to serve as changing rooms and offices for the technical staff.

