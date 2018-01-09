Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Asante Kotoko closing in on former Inter Allies striker Frederick Boateng

Published on: 09 January 2018
Frederick Boateng

Asante Kotoko are close to signing former Inter Allies FC striker Frederick Boateng on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Boateng left the capital based club at the end of last season following a run out of his contract.

He was linked with moves to Ethiopia and Oman but all proved futile.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs forward completed his medicals on Monday ahead of his move to the Porcupine Warriors.

He is expected  to put pen to paper in the coming days.

The 24-year-old failed to found the back of the net in his ten appearances for Inter Allies FC in the Ghana Premier League last term.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations