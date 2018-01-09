Asante Kotoko closing in on former Inter Allies striker Frederick Boateng

Asante Kotoko are close to signing former Inter Allies FC striker Frederick Boateng on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Boateng left the capital based club at the end of last season following a run out of his contract.

He was linked with moves to Ethiopia and Oman but all proved futile.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs forward completed his medicals on Monday ahead of his move to the Porcupine Warriors.

He is expected to put pen to paper in the coming days.

The 24-year-old failed to found the back of the net in his ten appearances for Inter Allies FC in the Ghana Premier League last term.

By Nuhu Adams

