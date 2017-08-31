Asante Kotoko coach blames referee for their shock defeat against Elmima Sharks

Asante Kotoko head coach Steve Pollack says they paid dearly for bad officiating in their 1-0 defeat to Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League.

The English boss was visibly disappointed after the final whistle and did not hide his mood after at the press conference.

“bad decision” that lead to the only goal of the match.

“I think the best team lost to a bad decision. I saw a lot of things wrong in everything (officiating). I’m not disappointed in my boys, I’m just disappointed in the results,” Polack said.

This is Kotoko’s second loss in their last three games and are lying fourth on the league log with 39 points.

