Asante Kotoko coach Lugarusic delighted with point earned at Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic thought his side's 0-0 draw at Berekum Chelsea was a true reflection of what transpired on the pitch.

The Porcupine Warriors are still without a win at the venue at the Golden City Park in almost a decade.

Lugarusic said: ''I think the draw is a fair result of the game. We are on the right track because we didn't lose the game and it's not easy to come to Berekum and pick a point . It’s a hot venue.

''Let’s just get back to Kumasi and think about the next game.We just have to focus on the next home game and the away games as well.

''At the end I was satisfied. The players played their best. Our substitutions gave us some better moments and created some good chances. We were just unlucky not to have scored.''

