Asante Kotoko coach Lugarusic lambasts journalists for 'twisting his words'

Asante Kotoko head coach Zdravko Lugarusic has launched a scathing attack on journalists for 'twisting his words' with malicious intent.

The Croat heaved a sigh of relief as his side rallied from a goal down to beat Liberty Professionals 2-1 in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Kotoko went down in the first half when Benjamin Eshun rifled in from close range.

But a second half penalty and a close range finish all from new signing Yakubu Mohammed ensured a come-from-behind win.

''My last word to you the journalists, some of you are not professional. You twist my words and say what I have not said. Please be fair to me,'' Lugarusic said.

