Asante Kotoko coach Pollack believes club have quality to bounce back

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack insists his squad has enough quality to revive their flagging campaign.

The Englishman has been tasked to improve the Porcupine Warriors and he has won his opening two matches.

''There is lots of quality in the team, we just need to work hard. I need to keep the guys in good shape,'' he said.

''It’s not the matter of the quantity but rather the quality in the team and that is exactly what we have.''

