Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack was spotted at the Cape Coast Stadium to scout talents at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Englishman was there to watch the Group A opener between Nigeria and Mali which ended 0-0.

Ghana Premier League clubs have been around monitoring the talents from the sub-region.

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar was around the Group stage and Inter Allies came in with agents from Scandinavia.

