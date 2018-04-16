Asante Kotoko coach Samuel Fabin bemoans 'silly goal' conceded in Dreams FC defeat

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has lamented on his side's defeat against Dreams FC in Week 7 of the Ghana Premier League - claiming that they conceded "a very silly goal".

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their third away defeat of the season after losing 1-0 to Dreams FC at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams Park on Sunday - courtesy a late strike by George Dwubeng.

“This was a match we should have won hands down but I don’t know what happened. In the last minute, we conceded a very silly goal and lost’’ said the coach.

‘’We were probing for goals except that they stopped doing what I asked them to do. I asked to keep pushing and trying but it got a point they relaxed. I can’t explain that’’ he lamented.

Kotoko are now 7th with 10 points after seven rounds of matches. They play Berekum Chelsea in their next game at home.

