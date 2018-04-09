Asante Kotoko coach Samuel Fabin rues wastefulness in defeat at AshantiGold

Asante Kotoko coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has bemoaned his side's profligacy in their 2-0 defeat against AshantiGold in Week 5 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors travelled to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium with the aim of becoming the first side in the ongoing campaign to inflict defeat on the Miners.

However, they were put to the sword by a tactical drilled AshantiGold via second half strikes by Abdul Samed and Shafiwu Mumuni.

During an interview with reporters in the wake of the match, Coach Fabin insisted they were the better side in the early stages of the encounter, but their wastefulness denied them at least a point in the game.

"We shot ourselves in the foot because we had two clear chances to break the deadlock but failed, which was bad on our part," Fabin lamented.

"In association football if you fail to take your chances, you will definitely be punished and that's exactly what we suffered here."

"We are expecting one or two players to come and help our course. Saddick Adams has started training and also we are waiting for Frederick Boateng's ITC, so I think we'll be stronger when these players join the team in our subsequent matches, but like I said if you fail to execute your chances you'll be punished."

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)