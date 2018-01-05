Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack advises club fans to lower GHALCA G-8 expectation ahead of Eleven Wonders clash

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Steve Polack has urged their supporters lower their expectations ahead of their 2018 GHALCA G-8 competition opener against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The MTN FA Cup holders will engage newly promoted Ghana Premier League side in this year's GHALCA G-8 opener at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Many of the Porcupine Warriors supporters have expressed high hopes ahead of the season's curtain raiser competition as they look to commence the upcoming campaign in glittering fashion by clinching the trophy.

But the club's head trainer has advised their boisterous fans to lessen their confidence ahead of the competition, claiming that the tournament forms part of their pre-season program though he would want to win the ultimate.

"This is preseason. People don’t have expectations too high. Everybody is going through pre-season and trying to find their rhythm. It’s same with us.”

“But we will take it one game at a time. There are three games at the group stage and then we will see where we get to,” he added.

“I have always wanted to win games. This is a tournament that I will love to win. I have won it before and it will be nice to put this on my CV one more time.”

Kotoko are in Group A as well as Techiman Eleven Wonders, Aduana Stars and Dream FC.

