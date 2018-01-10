Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack buoyant of victory against Dreams FC in G-8

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Steve Polack is upbeat about their chances of recording a win against Dreams FC in the GHALCA G-8 tournament.

Asante Kotoko got off to a superb start to this year's GHALCA G-8 competition as they defeated Premier League newcomers Techiman Eleven Wonders last Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In a post-match interview, Asante Kotoko English gaffer, Polack believes his side are well equipped to do a clean job against the Dawu-based outfit.

"These are games that you have to work hard especially for the coaches and you can assess the players and improve players individually and have the team news. For me, we won the last game but you don’t get judge by what you have done, It’s what you going to do so is what we going to do tomorrow,” Polack stated.

"I have watched them play, they are a quality side, they try and play football and which is a good thing so we will respect them and any other team we play against. Basically, to those who know me, I worry about how we play and set up,” he added.

"I believe it is going to be a good game tomorrow, Tomorrow is a special day so by God’s grace, we will win. But i am confident as he [Zito] is and believe in my players and in what i do, i believe we will get the result tomorrow.”

A win for the Porcupine Warriors will ensure a safe passage into the semi-finals stage of the competition while Dreams FC, who tasted defeat against Aduana Stars in the opening fixture, will have to come out from the encounter unscathed to retain any hope of remaining in the competition.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)