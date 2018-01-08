Asante Kotoko Coach Steve Polack comfortable with team's performance in win over Eleven Wonders

Asante Kotoko head coach Asante Kotoko Steve Polack says he is happy with his side's professional performance in GHALCA G-8 opener victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday.

The FA Cup holders got off to a flying start in the season's curtain raiser competition when Obed Owusu's first half goal defeated Eleven Wonders in the opening fixture of the tournament at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to the coach, the competition offers him the chance to assess his team ahead of the forthcoming campaign and expressed his satisfactory with the overall performance of the team.

“This is preseason game and this could be realized in the first half with both sides trying to settle in and find their feet and as coach I agree that we’re assessing our team for the upcoming season," Polack intimated to reporters.

“So it was good run out for the players and in the first half they had the better chances but they didn’t put them away but in the second half we kept them at bay and we had a penalty which we dispatched well and we played a bit better with the ball than we did in the first half."

“Overall, I’m satisfied with the way we played, of course there is improvement to be made that is why it’s preseason game and this why you know what to improve on before the season starts,” Polack said in an interview.

Kotoko will face Dreams FC in their second group game on Wednesday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)