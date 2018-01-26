Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack content with players performance ahead of the season

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Steve Polack has expressed his satisfaction with his team's cohesion ahead of the upcoming Ghana League season.

The Porcupine Warriors inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Beninois side Baffle du Bougou in a pre-season friendly encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the match, coach Polack could not hide his joy over the rate at which his players are developing ahead of the season.

“We enjoyed the game. I spoke to them before the game; to keep the ball and use their pace. Overall, I’m pleased and it’s going the right direction.”Any international game is very difficult and they were strong in first 10-15 minutes of the game” Polack observed.

“The attitude of my boys was good even though they lost possession in some moment; they will be used to it. That’s why we play some of these games”

Kotoko will engage Aduana Stars in the Super Cup on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

