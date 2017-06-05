Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack demands more from his charges after Olympics draw

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has called on his players to lift their performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League following their 1-1 draw with Great Olympics on Sunday.

David Agodorme silenced the Porcupine faithful with his sublime first half strike before referee McLord Arhin awarded a controversial late penalty to Asante Kotoko, which was duly buried by Saddick Adams to end the game in a stalemate.

However, the performance of the team did not impress Polack, who told the players to put in extra work before they can achieve their goals in the campaign.