Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack demands more from his charges after Olympics draw
Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has called on his players to lift their performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League following their 1-1 draw with Great Olympics on Sunday.
David Agodorme silenced the Porcupine faithful with his sublime first half strike before referee McLord Arhin awarded a controversial late penalty to Asante Kotoko, which was duly buried by Saddick Adams to end the game in a stalemate.
However, the performance of the team did not impress Polack, who told the players to put in extra work before they can achieve their goals in the campaign.
“Not the kind of results we expected, not a good results especially playing at home,” he told the media.
“We came into this game purposely for a win, I think we must put in extra effort in order to get to the top.”
“The League is getting tougher and tougher so it is important to take your chances when you get them.”