Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack elated with his players performance after Aduana Stars victory

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack says he is content with his side's display against Aduana Stars in the final game group of the GHALCA G-8 tournament.

The Porcupine Warriors booked their passage to the semifinals stage of the GHALCA G-8 competition following a satisfactory 2-0 victory over Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, thanks to goals from Eric Donkor and Kwame Boahene.

In the aftermath of the game, Coach Polack touched on his side's positives as he commended the demeanour of his players during the encounter.

“Today, there were a lot of positives from the game but also there is other things we need to be working on. I am happy with the 2-0 result, the attitude of my players was good,” the English gaffer told reporters.

He added, “I was happy with the performance especially defensively more-so than offensively.”

The Porcupine Warriors will engage sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the semifinals on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

