Asante Kotoko Coach Steve Polack eyes GHALCA G-8 tourney Cup

Asante Kotoko Coach Steve Polack has set his sights on clinching the GHALCA G-8 trophy following their win over Techiman Eleven Wonders in the opening fixture though he cautioned the need to make it one game at a time.

The Porcupine Warriors commenced their GHALCA G-8 tournament in a bright fashion as they pipped Premier League newcomers Techiman Eleven Wonders 1-0, courtesy Obed Owusu's first half strike at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

During the side's post-match interview, Coach Polack insisted they would try their utmost best to end the tournament with the ultimate but warned that they have to make it one game at a time.

“We have to take one game at time. I won this tournament before and it’s a trophy, and as coach you would like to win any trophy available and as I said before we have to take one game at a time and hopefully we can get to through the group stages to the semi-finals,” Polack said in an interview.

Kotoko will battle Dreams FC in their second group game of the competition.

