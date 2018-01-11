Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack NOT perturbed by defeat to Dreams FC in G-8

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has bemoaned on their lose to Dreams FC in the ongoing GHALCA G-8 tournament but de-emphasized the defeat.

The Porcupine Warriors succumbed to a shocking 1-0 defeat to the newly promoted Premier League outfit in Day 2 of the GHALCA G-8 competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday via Richard Addae's superb strike.

Reflecting on the game, Coach Polack heaped praises on Dreams FC and insisted the competition is used to sharpen the rough edges of teams before the start of the season.

“It's a pre-season game where you assess your players. It’s a tournament I would like to win but I’m not necessarily going to lose any sleep over it if I don’t win the cup,” Polack stated.

Kotoko will engage Aduana in a must win game on Sunday in the last round of group matches.

