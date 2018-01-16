Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack ready to solve goal scoring woes ahead of Africa campaign

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Steve Polack has expressed his eagerness to get his team firing from all cylinders before the commencement of their CAF Confederations Cup campaign next month.

The Porcupines Warriors netted a meagre 23 goals in the Ghana Premier League last term as they finished 5th on the standings.

Despite hitting eight goals in pre-season, Coach Polack says he wants the team to hit their goal scoring stride before their Africa journey begins in February.

“We played some good football but decision making has to be a bit better in the last third”, acknowledged the Kotoko coach at the post-match conference. “We have to work on that before we play the big games because every game is a big game in the Confederations Cup. We would get it right and as I always say, if you don’t make mistakes, you don’t learn”.

Kotoko’s semi-final qualification chances went bleak after their 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC with a team flooded with new arrivals and trial players on day-two of the competition.

Polack injected more quality in his set-up on Sunday and a scintillating defence and midfield showpiece helped them to a 2-0 win and progression despite the not-too-impressive performance in attack.

“There was a lot of improvement in the game. It was an improvement on a lot of the things that we needed to improve on. I am happy with the result and the attitude of the players was good”.

“I was happy with the performance especially in defence. You need to be committed, have the passion and desire in every game you go into. That is what my players would always have in whatever game they play whether a friendly game, a tournament or CAF game."

Meanwhile, the Reds have a semifinal calsh against sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the GHALCA G-8 tournament at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

