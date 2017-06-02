Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack not alarmed by team's poor scoring form

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack says he is not alarmed by his outfit's goal scoring difficulties.

The English gaffer, who was appointed to help steer the club from their abysmal Ghana Premier League campaign has thus far done impressed in his first two games by collecting maximum points in wins over Proud United and Tema Youth Youth.

However, both encounters ended with a slim 1-0 margin wins, which prompted concerns over the side's wastefulness, but Polack says gaining maximum points is his priority.

“If I win the next 14 games 1-0, I will really be pleased,” he said.

“It’s all about picking up the three points and not scoring so many goals.

“If you score one goal, its three points, if you score many goals it’s also three points so I don’t really worry about that. What I want is for us to win the games.”

