Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack remaining grounded despite win over Tema Youth

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Head Coach Steve Pollack has called on the club’s supporters to remain patient as he does his best to end the club’s woes.

Pollack became Kotoko’s fifth coach in the last five months replacing former head coach Frimpong Manso, and has began his tenure as boss in fine fashion winning his first two games.

Kotoko ended their eight game winless streak in the league with a 1-0 victory over Tema Youth over the weekend in what was Pollack’s first league game in charge of the side.

Pollack “Its quality we need and not quantity and we have quality players. My principles and philosophy will take time to implement and supporters will need patience.

The situation is getting better and you can see it in their performance today, where they showed a lot of work ethic,” he said.

Kotoko next take on Accra Great Olympics at the Baba Yara in what will be Pollack’s first league game at home as Head Coach.

