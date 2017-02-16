Asante Kotoko coach touched by car gift from management of his team

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravco Lugarusic has revealed the move to give him a car is one that has moved in and fueled him to go on and work hard for the club.

The new boss was surprised with a Tundra 5.7 V8 which is meant to be his official car as long as he is the head coach of Kuamsi Asante Kotoko.

The Croatian won his first game in the league with the Porcupine Warriors, racing from a goal down to win 2-1 with a brace from Yakubu Mohammed.

“Thank you Kotoko Chairman for the surprising awesome gift I recived, new car,..Toyota Tundra 5.7 V8 I force limited edition..GOD bless,” he posted on his facebook page.

The former King Faisal coach was appointed to take over from Michael Osei who was the coach for the last season.

