Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic claims the local game is in a decline

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic claims Ghana football is on a downward spiral on his return to the country.

The Croat felt the standard of play and quality of football was higher during his first spell.

Zdravko handled King Faisal and AshantiGold before leaving and says football has stagnated.

''There is stagnation in the level of football in Ghana,'' Lugarusic told sportscrusader in an interview.

''We used to dominate in Africa and world football, but it is not like it used to be.

''When I was here as a coach for the first time, the U-20 won the world cup, because the standard of football was very high but it is not like that these days. We are now struggling.

''I want to see the new generation rebuild the lost image.''

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)