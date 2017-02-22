Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic confident of win against tough Bechem United

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic acknowledges Bechem United will be tough opponents but expects victory on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors will be seeking a return to winning ways after drawing 0-0 at Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.

Lugarusic wants his side to take advantage of their home

"The main thing we have to do is to stay on the unbeaten road," he told asantekotokosc.com on Tuesday.

"And then also we have to try to make our supporters happy to try to win the game. That’s what we [will try to do]; to put the smiles on the faces of our supporters.''

He added: "We are playing against a very good team which represented Ghana in Africa. We’ve to put in our maximum efforts to do it".

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)