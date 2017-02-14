Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic fears Hearts of Oak threat

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic has identified rivals Hearts of Oak as their main threat to winning the Ghana Premier League.

The Croat was at the El Wak Sports Stadium on Monday to watch the Phobians draw 0-0 with Inter Allies in their opener.

Kotoko have a head start after beating Liberty Professionals 2-1 at home on Sunday in their opener.

But Lugarusic is refusing to rule out the Phobians.

''Of course Hearts is always Hearts, so you cannot underestimate the quality at their disposal. Nonetheless there equally good teams who will also be a threat to us,'' he told sportscrusader.com

“My target still remains winning the league title, we had a good start which is good, but there are 29 matches to go so lets wait and see what happens.''

