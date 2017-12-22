Asante Kotoko complete signing of Dwarfs shot stopper Michael Abu

Asante Kotoko SC have announced the acquisition of goalkeeper Michael Abu from Ebusua Dwarfs on a two year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas shot stopper becomes the club's fourth official signing after Emmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Vie Sylla and Wahab Adams ahead of the new season.

The 26 year old kept the posts sixteen times for the Mysterious Club last season in the Ghana Premier League and managed to keep three clean sheets in the process.

Abu will compete with Felix Annan, Ernest Sowah and Danlad Ibrahim for the number one spot for the Porcupine Warriors.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)