Asante Kotoko complete Wahab Adams signing

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Aduana stars defender Wahab Adams.

Adams had reiterated his desire to join the Porcupine Warriors ahead of next season after the expiration of his contract with the Aduana Stars last term.

The bulky defender was an important figure for the Fire Boys squad that clinched the just ended Ghana Premier League title.

Adams becomes Asante Kotoko fourth signing in the ongoing transfer window following the capture of Emmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Sylla and Michael Abu.

