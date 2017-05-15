Asante Kotoko confirm capturing Augustine Sefa and striker Richard Arthur

Asante Kotoko have confirmed signing striker Richard Arthur and defender Augustine Sefa on transfer deadline day for second round of the season.

The two players put pen to paper at the club’s secretariat in Kumasi on Monday.

Arthur is joining the Porcupines from defending league champions Wa All Stars.

Sefa is a right back and has Premier League experiences with Medeama and AshantiGold.

He joins on a free transfer.

A club statement said: ''Both Arthur and Sefa will be around up to the end of the season.''

Kotoko ended the first round of the season with a 0-0 draw with Tema Youth.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)