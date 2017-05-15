Asante Kotoko confirm loan deals for three players to Premier League clubs

Asante Kotoko have loaned three players to two Ghana Premier League clubs till the end of the season.

The trio are centre back, Abeiku Ainooson who is on his way to regional rivals Ashgold; left back, Emmanuel Asante and striker, Kwame Boateng who are both off to Great Olympics.

''In my hands are their cards which are releasing to the respective clubs; Abeiku Ainooson for Ashgold; Kwame Boateng and Emmanuel Asante for Olympics,'' the club's Accra Representative and Premier League Board (PLB) member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman confirmed this to Asantekotokosc.com.

