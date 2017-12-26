Asante Kotoko confirm Saddick Adams suffered no brain damage

Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams suffered no brain damages after suffering a concussion in last Sunday's match against rivals Hearts of Oak, the club have confirmed.

According to the club's medical team, the Computered Temography (CT) Scan conducted on the striker revealed that his brain was intact.

Adams will run further checks to ascertain when he would be discharged from the hospital.

"He's in a stable condition now", Team Nurse Gabriel Ofori Agyei told asantekotokosc.com.

"We did a CT scan on him to check if he suffered any abnormalities in his brain but the result proved negative.

"There is nothing amiss with the brain. He could be discharged today but that would be subject to further reviews to be conducting and an expert's advice being currently sought for.''

Adams was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in an ambulance after collapsing to the ground in the first half of the second leg of the [email protected] Anniversary match at the Baba Yara Stadium.

This was few minutes after Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah crashed into the back of his head.

He was resuscitated in a joint effort by the Kotoko and Hearts medical team, the Red Cross and the National Ambulance Service before he was rushed the Accident and Emergency Unit.

