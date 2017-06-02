Asante Kotoko could be in trouble regarding Dauda Mohammed’s transfer fee

Asante Kotoko are facing charges of failing to pay the onwards transfer fee of younger Dauda Mohammed who they sold to Anderlecht.

The Kumasi based club sold the promising forward to Anderlecht but have so far failed to pay his colt club their percentage according reports in the media.

Per the FA’s ethics, Kotoko were supposed to pay 5% of the amount to the colts Club of the player who spent two seasons with the Porcupine Warriors.

If found guilty there is a high possibility that they could be ducked points and made to pay a huge fine.

