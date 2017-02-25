Asante Kotoko crock Evans Quao vows to return stronger and better

Injured Asante Kotoko defender Evans Quao is confident he will return to the pitch stronger.

The centre-back injured his left foot in the team's last pre-season game against Natcoster FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

His performances were eye-catching, pundits regarded him a first choice for coach Zdravko Lugarusic.

His left foot has since been in a below backslap P. O. P. with the Medical Team, headed by Dr. Michael Leat, who subsequently ruled him out of action.

After three weeks in plaster, Quao told the club's official website: ''I took it in good faith.

''That’s because God knows best. I can say that it has slowed down my progress but it’s not too late for me to get back and continue. I was disappointed that it came at the time it did. Injuries are part of football and there was nothing I could do about it. I believe I will return stronger to be who I want to be.

''I was given six weeks. Next week will be my fourth week. My prayer now is that, God heals me completely and faster than it was scheduled. I’m praying that, I get out of the P. O. P. and start training. It’s time that will tell whether or not I will come back for a starting role.''

