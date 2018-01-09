Asante Kotoko debut performance delights goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has disclosed his delight after making his bow for the club in their 1-0 win against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the 2018 GHALCA G-8 opener over the weekend.

The Black Starlets custodian was in superlative form for the Porcupine Warriors as they dispatched the Ghana Premier League newcomers in the G-8 competition courtesy Obed Owusu's first half penalty strike.

The 16-year-old safest pair of hands was overjoyed with his overall outing for the Reds in the game as it was his debut match for the first team.

“The coach told me four hours before the game. I was happy because as a player, you train for matches so it was cool for me. I’ve been in the team since last year and even having the chance to be in camp for matches was difficult,” he told Ghanacrusader.com

“I didn’t get it but the coaches encouraged me. Polack, Akapo, and also my trainer, Joe Baah kept working hard on me. In all, it’s been worth waiting” he said while talking about the future.”

He stated,“I want to train hard and get the opportunity in the U-20 team and see if I can get playing time at Kotoko as well in the season and ultimately get the opportunity to play in Europe one day.”

The FA Cup holders will square off against Dreams FC in their next game at same venue on Wednesday.

