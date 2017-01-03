Abeiku Ainooson arrives in Tunisia for three-week trial with unnamed club - report

Asante Kotoko defender Abeiku Ainooson has arrived in North Africa to start trials with unnamed Tunisian club according to reports.

Ainoonson who left the country last week is confident of impressing on trials to land deal.

The trials is expected to last for three weeks.

The strong center-back returned to Asante Kotoko after Sudanese side Al Hilal terminated his contract.

Kotoko did not welcome his arrival sending him out on loan to Dreams.

