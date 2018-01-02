Asante Kotoko defender Ahmed Adams close to FC Aarau switch- Report

Asante Kotoko defender Ahmed Adams is on the verge of finalizing a move to Swiss second-tier side FC Aarau in the ongoing January transfer window.

The silky centre-back's contract with the Porcupine Warriors elapsed after the end of last season and all efforts by the club to renew his deal proved futile as he's bent on securing a foreign deal.

And widespread reports in the media suggest that the 25-year-old is close landing a dream move to Swiss Challenge side FC Aarau ahead of the second half of the Swiss campaign.

"Negotiations between Ahmed Adams and FC Aarau have reached advanced staged and I can confirm to you that an officially would be made soon as soon as re arrives in Switzerland latest next January 15,” a close source to the player told Sportsworldghana. Adams scored two goals in 23 appearances to help the Porcupine Warriors to a 5th place finish last term and played an integral role in their MTN FA Cup triumph. He was a part of the Black Stars 'B' squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup which was held in Ghana few months ago.

