Asante Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu confident ahead of Dreams FC clash

Asante Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu is upbeat about their chances of picking maximum points against Dreams FC in Week 7 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Still Believe lads will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome the Porcupine Warriors to the Theatre of Dreams Park in Dawu following their 2-1 loss against Bechem United in midweek.

But the Reds will have other ideas going into the game as they will aim to continue from the where they left off in midweek where they defeated Ebusua Dwarfs by the same score line at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

''Top eight was trial games for both clubs but this particular game is the premier league and it is different,” Nafiu told footballmadeinghana.com

''Both teams are preparing well to win but it is not going to be easy. At the end, the good side is Kotoko will carry the day.''

''All the clubs have prepared well for the season and playing against Kotoko is different from the other teams. All of them do extra work before they meet us.

''There is no pressure on playing Dreams and I am sure just as we did during the 2015/2016 we will beat them again in Dawu.''

