Asante Kotoko defender Mubarak Yusif resumes training after injury recovery

Asante Kotoko defender Mubarak Yusif has resumed training after being sidelined by an injury.

The centre-back sustained an injury in Asante Kotoko's game against Nsoatreman on match day two of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors won the game 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The 26-year-old lasted only 11 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Andrew Kwadwo Appau.

Asante Kotoko announced the centre-back has resumed training, "Mubarik Yusif returned to Adako Jachie for individual training following an injury he sustained in our premier league game against Nsoatreman FC".