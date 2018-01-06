Asante Kotoko defender Richard Agyemang untroubled by his exclusion from Africa list

Asante Kotoko defender Richard Osei Agyemang says he's unperturbed by exclusion from the club's 26-man squad for the CAF Confederations Cup.

Agyemang joined the Porcupine Warriors three seasons ago from Berekum Chelsea and went on to enjoy a fine debut season with the side.

However, the 22-year-old silky guardsman could not replicate the performance in his subsequent seasons hence was largely used as a back up for Awal Mohammed and Ahmed Adams.

And as the club submit their 26-man squad to CAF for their forthcoming African campaign, Agyemang's name was missing from the list.

“When the news came and my name was out of the list, I was shocked but that’s football. If something like this happens, you just have to encourage yourself and train hard,” Agyemang told Silver FM.

“If because of this and you refuse to train, there could be opportunities that might come your way and if you are not fit enough, you will disgrace yourself."

