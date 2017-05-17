Asante Kotoko deputy coach Frimpong Manso says he's not a failure

Deputy coach of Asante Kotoko Frimpong Manso has quelled off the notion that he is a failure after failing to win a single game as an interim coach of the side.

Following the sacking of Zdravko Lugarusic as head coach of the club, the Porcupine Warriors turned to Frimpong Manso to extricate their dwindling season after going four games without a win under the Croat.

However, Manso woefully failed to bring glory to the side in the five games he presided over which prompted the club hierarchy to appoint Berekum Chelsea technical director Steve Polack to steer affairs of the team in the second half of the season.

Nevertheless, Manso insists he’s not a failure as he tried his best to turn the fortunes around but it didn’t go as planned.

“When I came the problem was there but I tried so you can’t use just four, five matches to judge me as a failure and will just not accept it”, he told Starr Sports.

Kotoko finished the first half of the league by placing 7th with 21 points

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)