Asante Kotoko dismiss SWAG Cup boycott reports

Asante Kotoko have vehemently quashed reports saying the club would not honour the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) cup match next year.

The club's Operations Director Ernest Owusu Ansah has been quote as saying they are disinterested in the exhibition match scheduled for 08 January.

''That story is false. I haven’t spoken anywhere. The story isn’t true. Our supporters and the media should please ignore it,'' Owusu Ansah told the club's official website.

