Asante Kotoko new signings Collin Ameyaw and Augustine Sefa share first day experiences

Asante Kotoko new signings Collins Ameyaw and Augustine Sefah were extremely happy after their first day training session at Adako Jachie.

The duo were snapped up on transfer deadline day and were both at training on Tuesday.

Ameyaw, an attacking midfielder, was signed from Berekum Chelsea.

“It was my first day and it was fun,'' he told the club's official website.

''Everything was all right. I’m happy with the good reception given to me. All I am praying for is that, God grants me the same luck he granted me at Berekum Chelsea. That’s all I pray for. The talent is there but I will need the luck to keep me in competition.''

Sefah, formerly of AshantiGold, also shared similar sentiments before showing faith in coach Steve Pollack.

''He is trying to improve our concentration. He wants us to be alert when playing. It’s a good thing. I'm optimistic it will improve us a lot,'' the right-back said.

''As players, it isn’t enough to have talent. We must be able exhibit the talent throughout matches and we can’t do that if we aren’t fit and alert.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)