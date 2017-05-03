Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr Kyei backs players to turn the corner

Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei has told the players not to lose hope and challenge them to swiftly improve their fortunes.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in eight matches in all competitions.

They were dealt a hammer blow after losing 3-1 to Hearts of Oak on Monday in an anniversary match.

"Things haven't gone as we wanted it but I haven't lost hope at all," Dr. Kyei said.

"I am confident that things would change for the better.''

Operations Manager, Ernest Owusu Ansah reiterated Management’s confidence in the team as he also spoke with the playing body in a meeting on Tuesday.

"Dr. Kyei, who is currently the club’s financier hasn’t lost hope so why should you? He hasn't lost hope and so why should you? He called me last night. He told me he isn't disheartened. He’s the financial so if the financier isn't disheartened then none of you should be," he said.

