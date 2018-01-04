Asante Kotoko expound on Awal Mohammed's departure

Communication Director of Asante Kotoko Obed Acheampong has expounded on the reason behind Awal Mohammed's departure from the club.

Mohammed joined the Porcupine Warriors at the commencement of the 2016 season and played an integral role in their FA Cup triumph last term.

The towering guardsman, however, left the club earlier this week to sign for Kuwaiti side Al Fahaheel ahead of his contract expiration in February.

Offering some details on the agreement, Director of Communications, Obed Acheampong, explained that “Awal Mohammed negotiated, as part of his contract, to forfeit his signing on fee in return for Kotoko’s will to consider permitting his exit at the end of the season in the event that he earns a move abroad.”

“Having judged his service as praiseworthy, management permitted him join the new club as holding him bound to his February expiration date would have put his move in serious jeopardy.”

“He joined us under a special circumstance and we found his situation special enough to come to an understanding when he needed to move on,” he said.

