Asante Kotoko will be without two of their first choice goalkeepers Felix Annan and Ernest Sowah who was sent off in the game against Olympics.

Kotoko Coach Steve Polack will be forced to use third choice goalkeeper Isaac Amoako in post following the unavailability of Felix Annan who is currently with the Black Stars team.

Felix will be hoping that he gets the nod to be in post for the Black Stars when they face the Ethiopians.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)