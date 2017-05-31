Asante Kotoko fans implore in-form Baba Mahama to stay humble

In-form Asante Kotoko attacker Baba Mahama has been implored by the club's supporters to stay humble to fulfil his potential of being one of the best players for the club.

The former Techiman City FC playmaker has been an undisputed starter for the Porcupine Warriors since the arrival of coach Steve Polack.

The budding attacker has repaid the faith shown in him by his gaffer with some breathtaking performances in their last two games, scoring two crucial goals against Proud United in the FA Cup round of 32 and Tema Youth in week 16 of the Ghana Premier League to end the club's nine-match winless streak in the league.

A section of Asante Kotoko fans expressed their thoughts on Mahama's rich vein of form after his winner against Tema Youth last Sunday.

“He is still young, and I think he has talent, he has ambition, he has a big passion for the game and until now he has humility,” Emmanuel K. Boadu (Asafo, Kumasi).

Another fan who shared his was Agyemang Francis (Asokwa, Kumasi) “We have to take care that he keeps that quality because it’s an important one."

“But he has gained confidence and power since the arrival of Steve Polack, I believe as well he has a good combination of quick passing, picking players out and running with the ball,” said Nana Kwame (Ejisu).

Charles Owusu said “ He gets that balance right, until now, and that’s not easy, his goal against Tema Youth shows how he’s technically gifted."

Asante Kotoko will hope to more blissful moments from Mahama when they lock horns with Great Olympics on match day 17 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

