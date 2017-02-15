Asante Kotoko forward Yakubu Mohammed not getting carried away by his exploits against Liberty

Asante Kotoko forward Yakubu Mohammed says he is not getting carried away by his two goals against Liberty Professionals over the weekend.

Yakubu, was the hero as the Porcupine Warriors begun life under their Croatian coach with a victory.

“I think that winning is very important but credit should be given to the entire team as we look forward to a good season,” Yakubu Mohammed said

“I think very well that I need to continue getting better and getting my career back on track.”

