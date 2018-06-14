Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Asante Kotoko fulfill Songne Yacouba's signing on fee

Published on: 14 June 2018

Burkinabe forward Songne Yacouba has finally received his signing on fee from Kotoko, according to media reports.

The Burkinabe international joined the Porcupine Warriors after ending his contract with Malian giants Stade Malian.

Yacouba’s signing on fee delayed because the club wasn’t sure of his performance.

The management of the Porcupine Warriors handed him a cheque of GHC¢40,000 on Wednesday at the club secretariat in Kumasi.

The skillful marksman has proved his worth since joining the Reds scoring five goals so far in the Ghana Premier League

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment
  • Nathi says:
    June 14, 2018 01:27 pm
    My boyfriend dumped me a week ago after I accused him of seeing someone else and insulting him. I want him back in my life but he refuse to have any contact with me. I was so confuse and don't know what to do, so I reach to the internet for help and I saw a testimony of how a spell caster help them to get their ex back so I contact the spell caster and explain my problem to her and she cast a spell for me and assure me of 2days that my ex will return to me and to my greatest surprise the second day my ex came knocking on my door and beg for forgiveness. I am so happy that my love is back again and not only that, we are about to get married. Once again thank you Mama Anina spell. You are truly talented and gifted. Email: infotraditionalhealer@gmail.com is the only answer. She can be of great help and I will not stop publishing her because she is a wonderful woman..... she can solve the following...... Website: http://bringbacklostlove.co.za/ (1) If you want your ex back. (2) if you always have bad dreams. (3) You want to be promoted in your office. (4) You want women/men to run after you. (5) If you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial assistance. (9) Herbal care (10) If you can be able to satisfy your wife sex desire due to low sex power (11) if your menstruation refuse to come out the day it suppose or over flows. (12) if your work refuse to pay your, people owing you?. (13) solve a land issue and get it back. (14) Did your family Denny you of your right? (15) Let people obey my words and do my which. (16) Do you have a low sperm count? (17) bad lucks (18)HIV CURE phone +27603051423 Dr Sister Anina
  • ANITA says:
    June 15, 2018 12:20 am
    hello everyone out there. i had problem with my ex boy friend some months ago. And he was cheating on me which hurt me so badly,and he was also avoiding me,He no longer picks my calls.I was totally confused,divastated and also exasperated because i don't know what to do.There was a day i was browsing through the internet i came in contact with this spell caster who has helped alot people in their relationship.So i contacted him and explain everything to him.And he told me to do some things,I did it correctly just the way her instructed me to.To cut it short.My ex boy friend gave me a call two days later and said to me that we should have a date,i agreed.On the date,He was begging me to have him back and i agreed we are now together as one again,and he also engaged me and we will be getting married soon. all my thanks to {James Hydrick} the great spell who helped me. meet him via his email:[divine.spells@yahoo.com] whatsapp only:+19194087025
  • FLORA says:
    June 15, 2018 12:21 am
    Good day everybody, I’m Flora Today has being the most happiest day of my life after 6 months of sadness and sorrow without being with the one i love. I tried all my possible best to make sure i make my husband happy but it never seems to work out well, it was like I’m doing everything in vain but all thanks to James Hydrick for coming to change all my worries and sadness to Joy. i knew this great man when i read some wonderful reviews about him on how he has helped a lots of people on their relationship problems, i was reading a magazine which then i saw great testimonies on how he has helped some women to reunite their homes and husbands. so, i decided not to waste time and i contacted him via: his email and he told me not to worry that he assures me that within 48 hours everything would be sorted out, i believed James Hydrick so much because i believe he can’t fail me and i sent him all my details. Truly James Hydrick never failed me, my husband who left me for good 6 months came back to me apologizing and asking for forgiveness. since then, My husband and i have been living happily, James Hydrick reunited us together with his love spells. Thank you so much James Hydrick for your powerful spells. expressions are not sufficient to say thank you. here is his email address divine.spells@yahoo.com just in-case you have any below problems and i believe he will surely solve yours just the way he solved mine. (1) If you want your ex back. (2) you need a divorce in your relationship. (3) You want to be promoted in your office. (4) You want women & men to run after you. (5) If you want a child. (6) You want to be rich. (7) You want your husband or wife to be yours forever. (8) If you need financial stance. (9) If you are barren and want to have a child.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations