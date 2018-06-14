Asante Kotoko fulfill Songne Yacouba's signing on fee

Burkinabe forward Songne Yacouba has finally received his signing on fee from Kotoko, according to media reports.

The Burkinabe international joined the Porcupine Warriors after ending his contract with Malian giants Stade Malian.

Yacouba’s signing on fee delayed because the club wasn’t sure of his performance.

The management of the Porcupine Warriors handed him a cheque of GHC¢40,000 on Wednesday at the club secretariat in Kumasi.

The skillful marksman has proved his worth since joining the Reds scoring five goals so far in the Ghana Premier League