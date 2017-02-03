Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Asante Kotoko given the all clear to register Awudu Nafiu and Seth Opare

Published on: 03 February 2017
Awudu Nafiu

Ghana Football Association Status Committee has given Asante Kotoko the green light to register duo Seth Opare and Awudu Nafiu.

Both joined the Porcupine Warriors as free agent but needed ratification from the committee before their registrations could be completed.

After a meeting on Thursday, they were cleared by their former clubs – Aduana Stars and AshantiGold respectively.

According to the Asantekotoko Express, Ashgold had actually written to the Committee absolving Nafiu of blame concerning his move to Kotoko a few weeks back.

Aduana Stars also confirmed that Opare had properly settled all issues with them and that he was free man.

 

