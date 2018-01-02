Asante Kotoko goalie Ernest Sowah reiterates desire to leave the club

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ernest Sowah has expressed his desire to leave the club after he was accused of taking bribe by the club's board chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei last season.

According to the 29-year-old custodian, he wants to depart the club after he was accused of playing match of convenience by the club's head in the aftermath of their last season's league game against Liberty Professionals.

"Dr Kwame Kyei accused me of taking bribe in front of the playing Body inside the dressing room immediately after the GPL week 30 game against Liberty professionals," Sowah told Kumasi-based radio station Angel FM

"I came to kotoko not as a poor man, I don't lack because I own a house and also cars. So how will I take bribe from Liberty professionals?"

He continued "I told Dr Kwame Kyei after that accusation that, "for what God has done for me, how on earth will i do such a thing?,"

"I want to leave the club because am not happy and I want my contract with the club to be terminated."