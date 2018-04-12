Asante Kotoko goalie Felix Annan delighted with win over Ebusua Dwarfs

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has expressed his delight after beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in Week 6 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Obed Owusu broke the game’s virginity with a beautiful volley in the 13th minute to give Kotoko the lead.

The mysterious club fought back and grabbed a deserved equalizer through in-form Solomon Okudzeto in the 52nd minute.

However, Fredrick Boateng who was making his league debut for Kotoko emerged the match winner with a goal in the 82nd against his former side to hand his new club all three points.

#sweet #victory #keepitup #reigngloves https://t.co/jwj2slYCzr

— ReignSportsWear (@ReignSportsWear) April 11, 2018

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)